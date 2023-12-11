RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Saturday night shooting near the drive-through ordering screen of a Popeyes in Raleigh has been confirmed by police to be the result of road rage.

The shooting, which sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, was reported at 8:22 p.m. outside Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 3699 New Bern Ave., according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The fast food chain is located at the corner of Trawick Road near Interstate 440, just across the street from a McDonald’s. After investigating, Capt. J.R. Manson with Raleigh police confirmed the incident originated at that McDonald’s.

Mason said the suspect “followed the victim over to that parking lot [at Popeyes] and just open fired on him.”

Captain Manson further said there was honking involved, making it “technically” a road rage incident, and said there was no yelling or arguing before the gunfire. The suspect who fired the gun, he said, “just took disrespect to the honking, apparently.”

Upon investigating the scene, police placed five evidence markers on the ground.

Raleigh police outside Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 3699 New Bern Ave. after a man was shot in a “possible road rage” incident Saturday night. Photo by Nate Sullivan/CBS 17

As of Sunday night, Capt. Manson said no arrest has been made at this time as police plan to review security video and photos.