COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Attorney General’s Office for the state of South Carolina has taken over the wiretapping case regarding Jeff “Colt” Hill, according to a letter written by the office.

Hill was the Colleton County Information Technology (IT) Director and son of Rebecca Hill, the Colleton County Court Clerk accused of jury tampering by disbarred S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh’s defense team.

Jeff Hill was first arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Nov. 21.

The arrest affidavit states that the original incidence of wiretapping occurred in July 2023.

“The defendant was not a party to the communication, and neither victim was aware that they were being recorded nor had they given consent for their conversation to be recorded,” the affidavit states.

Hill was released on a $20,00 personal recognizance bond and is expected to have his first court appearance hearing on Jan. 26 in Colleton County.