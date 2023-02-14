COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Democrats planned to announce a bill on Tuesday in their latest efforts to protect a woman’s right to an abortion in South Carolina.

Led by Rep. Spencer Wetmore, Democrats held a press conference announcing the bill’s details to protect choice.

House Democrats describe the bill as a comprehensive piece of legislation that includes “protections for in-vitro fertilization and birth control as well as reproductive freedom.”

“Our goal is to fight for freedom for women across South Carolina,” District 75 representative Heather Bauer said.

Bauer is one of several sponsors of a new bill introduced to the House on Tuesday called the “Reproductive Freedom Bill of Rights Act.”

“Our goal is to protect the safe and legal abortion access across South Carolina access to contraception, the gambit when it comes to reproductive health care for women,” Bauer told Queen City News.

The bill outlines several protections for women, like allowing abortions before the viability of her embryo or fetus or in case she has complications after the viability of her fetus. There’s even a stipulation providing for the process through which a minor may have an abortion.

The bill comes as House Republicans proposed their new abortion ban — despite the South Carolina Supreme Court ruling that their previous six-week abortion ban was unconstitutional. It passed the House Judiciary Committee just days ago.

Republican sponsor John McCravy says House bill 3774 sides with the science of conception.

“While this bill goes a long way to end the practice of abortions as birth control, the bill language contains carefully crafted provisions protecting the life and serious bodily health of the mother,” McCravy said during a Feb. 7 committee meeting. “This bill does not hinder any type of emergency care to save the life or serious bodily health of the mother, in fact, the mother’s health and life are the primary concern and are fully protected in this legislation.”

The House Republican’s former bill did not have exceptions that protected the mother’s health and life. This bill also has exceptions for rape, incest, and “fatal fetal anomaly confirmed by two physicians.”

Bauer says that there are still restrictive guidelines in the bill.

“The process is not flushed out,” she said. “It’s overly cumbersome. It’s an invasion of privacy. It’s an invasion of our freedoms.. there’s a lot that I could say is alarming in the bill.”

The bill hits the House floor Wednesday, Feb. 15.