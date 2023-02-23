A Blacksburg, S.C. man will go to prison for over 12 years on federal meth trafficking charges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Blacksburg, S.C. man will go to prison for over 12 years on federal meth trafficking charges.

Brandon Eugene Massey, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Judge Whitney also imposed five years of supervised release following incarceration.

Between 2019 and 2020, Massey was responsible for trafficking one and a half kilograms of methamphetamine, including 150 grams of ultra-high purity methamphetamine. Authorities seized Massey’s meth from his co-conspirators.

The information came out through filed documents and information introduced at the sentencing hearing. The man supplied the drug to individuals who sold the contraband in Gaston, Mecklenburg and other counties.

Before sentencing, court records indicated Massey fled from prosecution before his arrest in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the Gastonia Police Department, and the Huntersville Police Department worked on the case against Massey.