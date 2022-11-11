(Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury man died Thursday night after his SUV ran off the road and struck a tree on US 70 in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road.

A Chevrolet Traverse was traveling west when it ran off the road to the left into a wooded area and hit a tree.

The vehicle then caught fire, authorities said.

The driver, 33-year-old Shaun Michael Pace, died at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle, troopers said.

Authorities are still investigating whether there were contributing circumstances regarding the crash.