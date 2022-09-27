COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s game between South Carolina State and South Carolina has been moved to Thursday, September 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium, the university announced Tuesday.

The game, initially slated for 12 p.m. on Saturday, will now be played at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The announcement comes in the wake of Hurricane Ian and its forecasted impact on the state.

“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule.”

This is just one of many games in the state that have been moved due to the hurricane. Click here for an updated list of Upstate high school games that have also been moved.