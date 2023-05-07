CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Securing air travel is one of TSA’s top missions.

But passengers have to do their part. And that means checking to ensure they have no prohibited items before heading out to the airport- especially firearms. This is where folks get in trouble. They forget they are carrying a gun in their pocket, purse, or bag.

It is surprising how many fliers get to the TSA security checkpoint with a gun in their carry-on.

This is strictly prohibited.

TSA administrator David Pekoske says these incidents are on the rise.

Last year’s numbers far exceeded previous years, with the administrator citing around 6500 firearms seized at security checkpoints in 2022.

And here’s the scary part. 88% were loaded. That’s right, 88% of the guns discovered at security checkpoints were loaded. To say this is a serious safety concern, presenting a risk to everyone, would be an understatement.

So here’s what you need to know.

Firearms are strictly prohibited in carry-ons. They are prohibited in the passenger cabin of the aircraft. They can fly- but only in locked checked baggage in the cargo hold- with some stipulations.

First, you must declare if you have packed a firearm to your airline at check-in. According to the TSA, firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-side container and transported as checked baggage only.

Firearm parts, including magazines, clips, bolts, and firing pins, are prohibited in carry-on baggage but can fly as checked baggage.

Bringing an unloaded firearm with accessible ammunition to the security checkpoint carries the same civil penalty and fine as bringing a loaded fireman.

Replica firearms or replica firearms that are toys must also be in checked baggage.

Violations may mean losing your TSA precheck status, the possibility of being arrested by state or local law enforcement, and fines up to $15,000.

For more information, check with your airline and see www.TSA.gov.