HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Expect delays as fire crews and emergency personnel work to clean an intense tractor-trailer wreck on Interstate 77 North through Huntersville Monday afternoon.

A tractor-trailer involved in the wreck just north of Exit 25. (Huntersville Fire Dept.) (Huntersville Fire Dept.) (Huntersville Fire Dept.)

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 1:29 p.m. just north of Exit 25 (Sam Furr Road), causing all general-purpose lanes to be blocked. It’s expected to be cleared by 4:30 p.m.

The agency said there were no injuries and urged drivers to use caution.

Crews are working on vehicles involved in the wreck oi I-77 North near Exit 25. (NCDOT)