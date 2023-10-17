WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A school bus driver is facing charges after a crash in Wilkes County, according to court documents.

Kelly Ellis York, 46, of Millers Creek, is accused of “driving and wrecking a school bus while under the influence of impairing substances.”

Wilkesboro police report that the incident happened on Welborn Avenue, near River Street, on Oct. 13.

She was charged with operating a school bus/child care vehicle after consuming alcohol, driving while impaired and four counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

No word on what organization York was working for at the time or where the bus was going or coming from.

FOX8 has reached out to Wilkes County Schools and Wilkesboro Police Chief Tommy Rhodes for information.