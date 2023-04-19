CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Science fiction is popular for fantastic stories like alleged kidnappings where earthlings are probed by E.T.S.

But now Congress is the one doing the probing into UFOs.

When you hear the term, do you think of ET or a more down-to-earth explanation? Are UFOs of the exotic origin or of Earth? That’s what lawmakers want to know.

There was a rare public meeting Wednesday discussing this very topic, where potential “out of this world” activity landed center stage. It’s all part of a deep dive into “unidentified anomalous phenomena” or UAPs.

That’s fancy speak for what we all refer to as UFOs or unidentified flying objects. The senate armed services subcommittee hosted the hearing.

This is historic because it’s only the second such open hearing on the topic in the last 50 years.

So why now? Fascination with UAPs or UFOs has soared with a notable uptick in unresolved sightings in recent years. Before you let your thoughts turn to little green or gray men, be aware unidentifiable objects could include anything from military aircraft to solar flares to imagination gone wild.

To help crack the mystery behind these sightings, the “all-domain anomaly reporting office” of the defense department, known as “AARO” was established last July.

The head of the new office was at the helm of Wednesday’s hearing. Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick said, “I should state clearly for the record that in our research AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of E.T. activity, or objects that defy the known law of physics. In the event sufficient scientific data were attained of et origin, we are committed to sharing these findings with NASA.”

Congress has granted Kirkpatricks’ office sweeping authority to scientifically analyze UFOs that exceed the known state-of-the-art in science and technology.