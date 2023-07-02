NORTH CAROLINA (FOX) — The Fourth of July weekend is scheduled to boast the first supermoon of 2023, also known as the full buck moon.

Getty Images

The next full moon is slated to appear in the morning sky on Monday, according to NASA, which noted that the moon will appear opposite the sun in Earth-based longitude at 7:39 a.m. EST.

The moon will appear largest on Sunday and Monday nights and will look full for up to three days, while fireworks will also be lighting up the night sky in celebration of Independence Day.

The supermoon, which marks the first of four supermoons this year, is also the first full moon of summer and will be followed by the sturgeon and blue supermoons in August.

