(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Adventurish summer vacations usually include something like reef diving or camping in a national park.

But another adventure comes with some risks, and a steep price tag. It may be the greatest adventure of all.

It’s space tourism.

The adventure that was once limited to test pilots and scientists is now open to people with deep pockets willing to risk their lives.

Some space companies have already sent people to the lowest edge of space.

There is a big question—how safe are these kinds of voyages?

The only current regulations require spacecraft crew and their passengers to be aware of the risks and sign waivers protecting the operator from any legal claims.

But is that enough? Federal Aviation Administration officials don’t think so. They want to set safety standards to protect space-goers with new regulations.

Agency leaders are forming a committee to govern the safety of space tourists and how the spacecraft should be operated.

It has a long name – The “Human Space Flight Occupant Safety Rulemaking Committee”.

Its members will have oversight of the commercial space transportation industry. Officials say the committee will help create a regulatory environment. They’ll work with commercial space businesses to provide information, concerns, opinions and recommendations. In a nutshell, the 25-member panel will offer guidance to the FAA.

There is a reason Federal regulators haven’t created protections before now. Members of Congress feared the FAA would over-regulate and stifle the advancement of space tourism. So 20 years ago, lawmakers passed a measure ordering the FAA to back off on safety regulations unless there were tragedies like deaths, injuries or close calls. That measure is about to expire, so regulators are ready to take action by launching this committee.

Ready to catch a ride to space? The company Sir Richard Branson backs – Virgin Galactic — charges $450,000 per seat on its “space planes”.

Other companies charge as much as one million dollars for a trip.

So far, Blue Origin and Space X have flown celebrities, researchers, or wealthy, connected people.

A private space company called Axiom has also sent wealthy people to the International Space Station.

Virgin Galactic operators are now opening up their seats to private passengers or civilians. Their flight launching as early as August 10th will include a mother and daughter from the Caribbean who both won seats through a fundraiser.