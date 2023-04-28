CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jason Hedrick is the king of the Queen City skyline when it comes to capturing her majestic images. But being a drone pilot operating in the nation’s busiest airspaces comes with a hefty dose of due diligence.

“Uptown is a fantastic place, something new and different every day,” Hedrick said. “You have to do your homework to fly a drone here.”

He says the bustling Charlotte Douglas International makes things a little trickier as a Class B airspace.

“There’s a whole host of local, state and federal laws you have to follow here in Charlotte since we’re near the airport,” he said. “I am authorized to fly my drone here.”

As a Charlotte drone pilot, Hedrick knows airspace. He has to.

It goes hand-in-glove with being a licensed FAA Part 107 drone pilot flying in the National Airspace System’s most complicated and congested airspace. The Charlotte airspace features different tiers designating various flyable altitudes and no-fly zones.

“I have a special app on my phone used to request FAA authorization to fly in certain areas of Uptown,” Hedrick said. “When permission is granted, the app shows the box I can fly in with the altitude restrictions I must comply with. It’s user-friendly.

“Even so,” he continued, “when I am where I am supposed to be, one of the challenges of flying the drone is safely navigating around all the tall buildings.”

In his day job, this veteran Army helicopter pilot is a financial consultant. His side hustle is a lot more exciting. Hedrick’s stunning images of Uptown fetch high praises on social media.

“It’s been a great way to get connected within the community,” he said.

But getting those images is not easy. Not only must Hedrick be properly licensed with special consent to fly in Uptown, he also must strictly adhere to specified altitudes to avoid violations and no fly zones.

“It’s not kid’s play,” he explained. “You can’t just go to Best Buy, purchase a drone, and recklessly fly it into an airliner.

“I think something that is challenging and dangerous, particularly in Uptown, is all the helicopters flying around at low altitudes where drones fly. They are fast and can pop up out of nowhere. I must be extremely cautious and on the look-out for aircraft.”

An additional challenge Hedrick says he never expected was being stopped and questioned by curious authorities.

“Even though I am fully licensed and readily show police officers my credentials, on several occasions law enforcement has questioned the legality of my drone flying.”

Hedrick says he has encountered police who seemed confused by the ever-evolving drone regulations. While some cops are intrigued, stopping for a selfie with the drone, others have threatened to arrest Hedrick if he didn’t move on.

If the authorities are confused, imagine how parents feel when their kids want a drone for Christmas. While Hedrick’s equipment is professional quality with a sky-high price tag of four grand, parents can buy their kids inexpensive, almost toy-like drones that are a simpler alternative, yet are still subject to restrictions. So what’s the best way to get up to speed on the rules and regs?

Hedrick advises folks to Google “FAAdronezone” for information. Even for a recreational flyer, training and testing are required before you are allowed to fly a drone.

Hedrick says it’s worth it.

“Something I like about drones, they enable me to capture and share my lofty images with everyone else,” he said.

To those of us who swoon over Hedrick’s images?

“I say thanks for the support and for all your kind comments.”

To see more of Hedrick’s work, check him out on his Instagram.