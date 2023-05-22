The SpaceX rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral on Sunday, May 21. (NASA)

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Got plans for the long Memorial Day weekend? You probably can’t top this: a vacation in space!

The SpaceX Ax-2 mission blasted off from Florida Sunday with three passengers on the second all-private mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

If you dream of space flight, private companies are now making it possible for civilians with deep pockets and/or the right connections to reach for the stars.

Ready to launch? Here is what you need to know:

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is charging $55 million per customer for a 10-day orbital trip aboard the ISS.

Additionally, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is offering suborbital rides for $450,000 per ticket. You will also get access to the “Future Astronaut community,” a network that currently has 700 members waiting to be assigned launch dates. Astronaut training and custom Under Armour spacesuits and boots are provided.

And, rounding out the top-three space tourism companies, there is Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. The company is best known for famous celebrity rocket-riders, like former “Star Trek” actor William Shatner and aviator Wally Funk — the oldest individuals to travel to space. They were gifted with honorary free rides, while the youngest rider’s dad footed his $28 million fee.

According to various sources, tickets run around $250,000 per seat for a brief suborbital 11-minute space tourism experience, with steeper prices for longer duration and higher altitude.

Still too expensive? Company, Space Perspective, is offering a six-hour balloon ride into the stratosphere for $125,000. The pressurized cabin includes a bathroom and bar — with an ocean splashdown. Flights start in 2024.

How can I sign up?

Check out the company websites for forms to fill out for more information. On the SpaceX website, an email is provided for inquires.