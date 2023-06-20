BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Boone Police recently helped a baby Red-shouldered hawk named “Sushi” get to a rehab center and new home at the Carolina Raptor Center.

In a Facebook post, officers say they “swooped” in to help the baby hawk at Makoto’s Japanese Restaurant parking lot located at 2124 Blowing Rock Road.

The agency named the bird and contacted the May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at Lees-McRae College. Soon, the bird found its way to the center to get the best care.

Officials at the May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the bird would go to the Carolina Raptor Center in Huntersville permanently this week.