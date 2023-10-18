LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Greenville County Schools employee with 25 years of school experience will soon take the reins of the Lancaster County School District.

Raashad Fitzpatrick is the Assistant to the Superintendent and District Ombudsman for Greenville County Schools. The LCSD board of trustees voted 7-0 to make Fitzpatrick the system’s next leader on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps announced his decision to retire two years early in a March 21 school board meeting.

Fitzpatrick is a former principal (Gaffney High, Carver Middle), assistant principal (Spartanburg High, Whitlock Jr. High), teacher (Chesnee), and coach. He is also an adjunct professor at Converse University.

“The board had a difficult decision with five strong finalists,” Board Chair Brad Small said in a news release. “I am confident that Dr. Fitzpatrick will serve Lancaster County School District well. We are excited to move forward to do what is best for the education of our students.”

Fitzpatrick earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from West Virginia State University, a Master of Arts in Leadership Studies from Marshall University, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from South Carolina State University.

“I am excited to serve as superintendent in the Lancaster County School District,” Fitzpatrick said in a news release. “I look forward to helping build on the current success in Lancaster County Schools while creating new opportunities for greater student achievement. We will fulfill the vision of “putting students first” by providing excellent experiences in academics, athletics, activities, and the arts. I invite all stakeholders to join me as we prepare our students for the future. I want to thank the school board for giving me the chance to lead in such a wonderful district.”