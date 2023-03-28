MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A security officer at Myrtle Beach High School is facing charges in connection with a recent bomb threat at the school, police said.

Coty Kennedy admitted to writing a note that said “Blow Up the School” during questioning by police after the incident on Thursday, the warrant said. He was arrested and taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail but has been released.

According to a police report, Kennedy initially turned in a note to school administrators, who “stated that he had found it on the ground.”

Horry County Schools provided News13 with the following statement about the incident.

“On March 24th, a newly assigned security officer (unarmed officer) at MBHS was arrested and taken into custody by the Myrtle Beach Police Department after he confessed to fabricating and presenting a hoax threat to the school administration. The arrest came after a swift investigation and collaboration between the administrative staff at Myrtle Beach High School, District Office personnel, the security company’s supervisors, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The security officer will no longer be affiliated with Horry County Schools.”