BRITAIN (WSPA) – As many around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, condolences for the Royal Family have been pouring in from around the world.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96.

According to the Royal Family, a selection of messages will be passed on to members of the Royal Family and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.

If you would like to send your condolences to the Royal Family, click here.