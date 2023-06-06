HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory sex offender was arrested Monday for being near a local elementary school, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported.

After receiving complaints from the community concerning a registered sex offender unlawfully living near Ray Childers Elementary School, the sheriff’s office responded to a home at 1130 Cape Hickory Road and conducted a knock-and-talk with the homeowner. The address is across the street from the school.

After receiving conflicting information concerning the whereabouts of 34-year-old Dominique Jean Shillito, and while still on scene, deputies reportedly discovered Shillito hiding in an outbuilding, attempting to avoid detection.

Investigators made contact with the District Attorney’s Office and determined that Shillito was in violation of the N.C. Sex Offender Registry. Shillito was arrested without incident on June 5 and received a $20,000 secured bond. His court date was slated for June 6.

Shillito was placed on the sex offender list for a May 2011 conviction.