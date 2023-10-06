RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A registered sex offender is being charged after allegedly going onto school grounds multiple times, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sept. 26, deputies got a report that Michael Delano Foster, of Davidson County, had been on school grounds in Randolph County.
The 37-year-old Foster is a registered sex offender, making his presence on school grounds illegal.
Investigators say that Foster had been on school grounds multiple times. As a result, he was charged with four counts of sex offender on child premises.
On Thursday, Foster was taken into custody at the Randolph County Detention Center.
He is being held under no bond and will appear in court on Friday.