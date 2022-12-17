(NewsNation) – Sharon Osbourne has reportedly returned to her home after being rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

According to a report from TMZ, Osbourne’s son Jack said that his mother, the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, is at home and recuperating after being taken to the hospital from the set of her current acting project. Jack Osbourne declined to comment further, saying his mother would answer questions on her own terms and time.

The 70-year-old star fell ill on the set of a ghost-themed TV show reportedly titled “Night of Terror” at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, according to People.

Officials with the Ventura County Fire Department told outlets including USA Today and Fox News Digital that EMS workers responded to a “medical call” at the location around 6:30 p.m. on Friday and transported a patient to the hospital, but they did not name the patient.

No other details of Osbourne’s medical condition were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this story is developing.