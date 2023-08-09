CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A shed near the Providence High School baseball field caught fire on Tuesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS).

A shed in between the baseball field and the Verizon tower caught fire around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, a CMS spokesperson said.

Officials say Charlotte Fire Department crews arrived to put out the fire and that an investigation is ongoing. The cause of the fire has yet to be released.

According to CMS, the shed was the only structure impacted. A lawn mower, a Gator vehicle and several pieces of athletic equipment were all destroyed by the fire. A car nearby was also damaged.