LEXINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshal Service worked with Lexington Police to arrest a Shelby man after a standoff Wednesday.

The Marshal service located 30-year-old Antonio Dontre Brooks on Sept. 27, but the man refused to leave a residence.

LPD SWAT came to an 802 South State Street house and assisted in apprehending Brooks. Officials said they got Brooks after a two-hour standoff using de-escalation techniques and resources. Officers took Brooks into custody without incident. Marshals took Brooks into custody following his arrest.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Lexington Police Department detectives then executed a search warrant at the residence, where they located and seized two firearms.

According to Lexington Police, Brooks was wanted out of multiple jurisdictions on cases from 2022 and 2023 for the following charges: Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer (Shelby Police), assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm into an enclosure, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts).