SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Saturday afternoon shooting left a 44-year-old man dead, according to the Shelby Police Department.

Officers responded to a 911 call about gunshots in the 200 block of Ramblewood Drive around 1:57 p.m. When they arrived with Cleveland County EMS and medical first responders, they found a deceased man at the scene.

Authorities identified Shelby resident Matthew Libby as the victim. The Shelby Police Department Criminal Investigations Team is actively investigating this incident, and officials said there were no arrests Saturday.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845. Tips can also report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Cleveland County at (704) 481-TIPS.