CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former staple of Plaza Midwood has announced plans to reopen in a different Charlotte neighborhood.

Soul Gastrolounge will be part of The Pass mixed-use development near the Sugar Creek Station on the Blue Line light rail. The tapas bar closed on Central Avenue last August after more than 14 years in business there.

In the meantime, Soul has been operating as a food truck. They offered the following statement on their social media:

“We appreciate all the support over the last 9 months. Your encouragement kept us going, your Soul stories reminded us why we do this work. Thank you for keeping us in your hearts.”

The new address will be 4100 Raleigh St., just north of NoDa.

The Pass website says it will include 260,000 square feet of creative office and retail, along with upscale multi-family units. The adaptive reuse nature of the project will place an emphasis on preserving the character and architectural features of the site’s original buildings, while thoughtfully modernizing the site.