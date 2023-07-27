CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — StarMed Healthcare has closed two of its locations in order to consolidate them into the care providers’ flagship facility.

Effective July 19, StarMed’s clinics on Central Avenue and Gastonia have relocated to the one on Tuckaseegee Road. The changes come as the company prepares to open a new facility on South Boulevard.

“This change means patients will now be seen at our state-of-the-art flagship location on Tuckaseegee Road, where our exceptional team will continue to provide top-notch primary and family care services,” the company said in a release.

The South Boulevard location in the Starmount community is designed to offer an extensive range of medical services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company provided COVID-19 testing and vaccines at no cost.

For appointments and any inquiries, patients should contact the Tuckaseegee Road location at 704-617-2060.