MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News talked with Statesville assistant imam Duston Barto about Ramadan.

The first daily fast of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan began Thursday, as hundreds of millions of Muslims worldwide enter a four-week period of worship. The religious observance is marked by fasting from food and water from dawn to dusk.

After a daytime fast, Muslims will gather with family and friends for indulgent nighttime meals. According to Islam, fasting draws the faithful closer to God and reminds them of the suffering of the poor.