STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man arrested for attempted murder Monday was handed a $1 million bond, police say.

On June 24, police said officers responded to Iredell Memorial Hospital in reference to a victim that had sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach. It was later determined that the alleged shooting took place south of downtown on Garfield Street.

The Statesville Police Department charged Craig Alan Blackwell Jr., 30, with attempted murder, firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The victim was subsequently transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem with life-threatening injuries.

Statesville Police said during their investigation, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call regarding a trespasser on Greenbriar Road, located outside of the city limits. During their investigation, the ICSO apprehended an individual who refused to provide his name.

While in custody at the Iredell County Jail, it was discovered that the individual in question was Blackwell. He was then served with the outstanding arrest warrants and given a $1 million secured bond.