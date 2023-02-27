CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A stuck elevator moment reunited Charlotte Fire officials and a newlywed couple this past weekend.

Members from the Charlotte Fire Department rescue crew met the Jhas. They captured the moment in an Instagram post.

Panav and Victoria Jha say they were headed to their wedding’s after-party on the 16th floor of the Grand Bohemian Hotel when they got stuck in the elevator for two hours on Feb. 18.

“Elevator had a glitch, and here we are. It had to happen with the groom and I both stuck in the elevator. So, at least it wasn’t just one of us,” said bride Victoria Jha told Queen City News after the incident.

They say the elevator got stuck between the lobby and the first floor. The bride and groom were in there with the bride’s sister and three of their guests.

The couple had to wait for CFD to arrive and save them. Everyone got out of the broken elevator safely.