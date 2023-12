CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire officials say an accidental fire started when a resident turned on a gas fireplace Sunday.

Officials said a fire broke out in the 4300 block of Windwood Circle around 9 p.m.

While the agency said 30 firefighters controlled the fire in eight minutes, severe damages happened. There’s an estimated property/content loss of $57,000.

The agency said no residents or firefighters got hurt in the incident.