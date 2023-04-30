SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in a deadly overnight hit-and-run, Salisbury Police said on Sunday.

Officials said they are not sure when the hit-and-run near 500 Faith Road occurred other than that they believe it happened sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The suspect is believed to be driving a 2017 or newer white BMW sedan and officials said it would be missing trim on the right side door.

The victim was identified Sunday morning as Victor Gobin, 59.