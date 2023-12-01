FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fort Mill Police announced they arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a Sept. 29 First Citizens Bank robbery.

Greenville County (S.C.) Sheriff deputies and Simpsonville (S.C.) Police arrested Anthony Nathaniel Drayton on Nov. 30. They transferred Drayton from Simpsonville to the Moss Justice Center in York.

Drayton faces charges of use of intimidation to steal money from a bank.

Officials say the man will remain in custody at the Moss Justice Center pending a bond hearing. This case remains under investigation.

Officers went to the 1401 SC Highway 160 bank around 4:23 on Sept. 29 for a robbery call. Bank employees said Drayton gave tellers a note demanding money. He left the bank on foot after getting an unspecified amount of money.