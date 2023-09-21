WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people, including two Halifax County sheriff’s deputies, were taken to the hospital in connection to a car chase that lasted several miles on Wednesday.

According to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted at around 5 p.m. by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office about a violent assault and carjacking of a victim that occurred at the 141-mile marker in Nash County. Witnesses told investigators they saw the suspect driving the victim’s Dodge pickup truck and heading northbound on Interstate 95, the sheriff’s office said.

Halifax County deputies spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, before the suspect fled and later exited the interstate at Exit 173 in Roanoke Rapids, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect led authorities through the Roanoke Rapids area for several miles, prior to entering Weldon on U.S. Highway 158 and hitting two marked Halifax County patrol vehicles.

Two deputies were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries as a result of the collision. The suspect, who was ejected from the truck during the crash, was transported to a trauma unit where he’s currently in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The two deputies are in good condition at this time.

The victim of the Nash County carjacking was taken to the hospital as well for head injuries sustained during the assault, deputies said.

“The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office ask for prayer for all involved of these horrific set of events,” a press release from the sheriff’s office said.

The names of the deputies and the suspect are not being released at this time.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.