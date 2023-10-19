MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel are tending to a wreck this morning on I-85 South involving two vehicles.

Live Scene: 3 Injured in SUV, Semi I-85 Wreck

Queen City News is on the scene observed an SUV collision with a tractor-trailer.

GEMS reported that they transported three patients in serious condition. They say two were taken to Atrium Main and one to CaroMont Regional in Gastonia.

The interstate is down to two lanes and near the weigh station across the Catawba River bridge.

Queen City News also observed a secondary investigation with the crash. Investigators are focusing on the debris next to the tractor-trailer and something inside or near the vehicle that rear-ended the truck.

N.C. DOT officials reported another wreck on I-85 in Charlotte near Statesville Road. That wreck closed one lane. Miles away, another I-85 wreck closed three lanes near Exit 41.