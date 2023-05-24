FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has caught and charged a man in a Monday daytime killing. The captured suspect is one of the people the department first said may be connected to the crime.

Jeavon McCoy is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Joseph Walton.

The 18-year-old McCoy was seen possibly leaving the crime when a camera in the area captured images of three men and a truck.

McCoy is in a long-sleeve black shirt and faded jeans (left) before also being spotted at an unidentified convenience store making a purchase with another man.

Police said they responded to the 4900 block of Schmidt Street around 4 p.m. Monday and found a man, later identified as Walton, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the street. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Fayetteville Police Department releases images of persons of interest

Furthermore, police said they were no longer looking for the gray pick-up truck or its owner as of 8 p.m., but released the convenience store photo of McCoy and the other currently unidentified man at 10:30 p.m. Detectives said another man is still believed to have information about Walton’s death, but did not specify on Tuesday if it is the man in red.

McCoy is currently in the Cumberland County Jail without bond.