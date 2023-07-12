FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Americans seem more stressed than usual lately. Whether due to work, the economy, health, crime or other factors, people have reported feeling more concerned about things in the past few years, particularly during and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While stress is a problem nationwide, residents of some cities seem to be coping worse than others. According to a recent study by personal finance website WalletHub, Fayetteville is one of the most stressed cities in America.

The city, home to the newly-renamed Fort Liberty, ranks eighth overall on the site’s list. The study, which compared 182 American cities (the 150 most populated overall plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state), evaluated four main categories — work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress.

Based on the study’s methodology, Fayetteville received a score of 53.53 out of a possible 100 points. The city’s biggest stressor, according to the report, is “family stress,” in which the city ranks sixth-worst in the country.

According to the study, that category comprised separation and divorce rates, share of single parent households, median duration of current marriage, availability of childcare workers per total number of children and child care cost.

Outside of Fayetteville, North Carolina’s other large cities fared better. Only two others rank in the top 100: Winston-Salem and 71st and Greensboro at 90th.

Durham, Charlotte and Raleigh ranked 118th, 119th and 138th, respectively.

Top 10 most stressed cities in the U.S.

1. Cleveland, OH 2. Detroit, MI 3. Baltimore, MD 4. Birmingham, AL 5. Philadelphia, PA 6. Shreveport, LA 7. Memphis, TN 8. Fayetteville, NC 9. St. Louis, MO 10. Augusta, GA

North Carolina cities on the list