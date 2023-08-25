CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two lanes are closed after a I-85 South wreck near exit 39 and causing headaches Friday morning.

N.C. Department of Transportation officials cleared the wreck by 8:11 a.m. Close to the wreck, a disabled vehicle caused some issues.

Earlier this morning, Charlotte Fire officials said a tractor-trailer wrecked and leaked an undetermined amount of diesel fuel on the road. Fire officials said they requested a N.C. DOT sand truck.

UPDATE: I-85 at Statesville Rd. The initial incident on I-85 occurred when a tractor trailer leaked diesel fuel on the interstate. Charlotte Fire HAZMAT and crews have begun cleanup. We have requested a sand truck from DOT, but we currently have no ETA of its arrival. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 25, 2023

Charlotte Fire HAZMAT and crews were at the scene for the cleanup.

Charlotte MEDIC reported taking one person to a medical center with minor injuries.