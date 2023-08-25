CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two lanes are closed after a I-85 South wreck near exit 39 and causing headaches Friday morning.
N.C. Department of Transportation officials cleared the wreck by 8:11 a.m. Close to the wreck, a disabled vehicle caused some issues.
Earlier this morning, Charlotte Fire officials said a tractor-trailer wrecked and leaked an undetermined amount of diesel fuel on the road. Fire officials said they requested a N.C. DOT sand truck.
Charlotte Fire HAZMAT and crews were at the scene for the cleanup.
Charlotte MEDIC reported taking one person to a medical center with minor injuries.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.