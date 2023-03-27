CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is continuing to move forward with plans to create a Silver Line Light Rail that would extend all the way from Belmont to Indian Trail.

In addition to the train itself, the multi-billion-dollar plan includes a rail trail, which would establish a path for people to walk, run, or bike alongside the tracks.

On Monday, transit leaders are asking for neighbors who live in the Village Lake and Woodberry Forest neighborhoods off Monroe Road to weigh in on potential alignments for their portion of the rail trail.

“People would like to walk, they’d like to bike, they’d like to do all of that,” said MoRA Vice Chair John Lincoln.

MoRA, which stands for Monroe Road Advocates, is a group that supports neighbors and promotes beautification in the Monroe Road corridor of East Charlotte. They believe more connectivity, in the form of light rail stops and walking trails, is just what the area needs.

“Many people driving down Monroe Road are going somewhere else, and there’s a lot here. And there are a lot of people here who would like to have other options than just getting on the road and going,” said Lincoln.

Though reaction to the future rail trail is generally positive, the location of the Silver Line in general has been a contested topic in the past.

“It can disrupt, displace, and cause challenges for people who are very happy with where they are,” said Lincoln.

In all, the Silver Line would encompass 29 miles of train and trail, connecting more than a dozen of the area’s greenways and parks.

“The opportunity to do this right only comes once because it’s such a huge project. And so, the opportunity to be engaged only comes once. We want to do that,” said Lincoln.

Monday’s open house will be held at the Independence Regional Library from 6 – 7:30 p.m.