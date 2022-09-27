CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a $1.15 million contract to buy and install 25 electric vehicle charging stations at the Government Center parking deck.

Officials said the charging stations will serve the city’s growing fleet of electric vehicles.

The City of Charlotte currently has 63 electric vehicles and plans to add another 55 in 2023.

The City of Charlotte said electric buses, trucks and vans are being integrated into the fleet. Plans are also reportedly in the works for the first all-electric fire station and electric fire truck.