CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls for widening the interstate from six to eight lanes and adding auxiliary lanes for interchanges.

DOT said the project will also include nine miles of sidewalks, bike lanes and multi-use paths that cross I-85 to “reconnect communities” that were divided by the highway.

Transportation officials also said the improvements should make the interstate and its surrounding areas safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

There was no information about when work on the project was expected officially begin.