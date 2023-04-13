CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If your kids could use a constructive way to pass the time this Spring Break, the Federal Aviation Administration has a creative option for that.

The FAA is turning the pastime of playing video games into an innovative new program. Kids in grades K-12 are invited to design an airport using the Minecraft video game from comfort of their home — or classroom.

Video games are widely popular for kids of all ages. But the FAA has other plans in mind. As part of the Airport Design Challenge, students will receive guidance from FAA and aerospace professionals to take on the task. The program gives students, parents and teachers the ability to work together in a virtual environment.

Learning modules offer instruction in airport layout to pavement and lighting, structures and growth. Kids are encouraged to focus on local airport they can study and then modify while completing developmental tasks, meaning locally, the world’s sixth busiest airport is a great resource amid its ongoing evolution.

Last year there were 3,000 kids who participated. They must have parental permission.

Students can sign up by visiting FAA.gov/airport-design-challenge.