RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is getting more than $10 million for on-demand transit in rural areas from a new federal grant program.

The Biden Administration awarded “$10.4 million from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program” to North Carolina’s Department of Transportation, officials said in a release.

This will go to support the ‘Mobility for Everyone, Everywhere in North Carolina Project’ and other projects, officials said.

Officials shared that this will grow on-demand transit services in 11 of the state’s rural communities. Those communities are:

Henderson

Selma

Marion

Asheboro

Burlington

The City of Wilson

Rockingham County

The City of Sanford

Castle Hayne

Salisbury

Rocky Mount

The project will help to improve “connectivity for these 11 rural communities” through on-demand services that are unique to each “community’s mobility needs” and will “encourage pooled transit trips to reduce emissions, reduce wait times and improve travel time reliability in rural areas,” according to officials.

Along with improving access to on-demand transit in rural areas, the funding will also go toward roads and bridges, electric vehicle charging, and airports. For more information on how the funds will impact our state, click here.

Officials said this program will help not just rural areas in North Carolina, but nationally as well and help to improve access to transportation and roadway conditions as “13% of rural roads and 10% of off-system bridges, most of which are in rural areas, are in poor condition. The fatality rate on rural roads is also two times greater than on urban roads.”

The Administration said it is making it a priority to support Americans living in these areas.

“Infrastructure investments haven’t always reached rural America, leaving far too many roads, bridges and other parts of the transportation system across our country in disrepair,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Today’s announcement is one of many ways this administration is delivering the investments that rural communities have gone without for far too long, modernizing transportation, creating economic opportunity and making life better for millions of people.”

This grant program started in 2022 and will “invest a total of approximately $2 billion through 2026 for projects that improve highways, bridges, and tunnels, address highway safety, increase access to agricultural, commercial, energy, or freight facilities that support the economy, and bring flexible transit services to rural and Tribal areas,” officials shared.

For more information on all of 2022’s rural grant recipients, click here.