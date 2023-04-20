CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Frustrated travelers filled Charlotte-Douglas Airport Thursday after American Airlines canceled ten outgoing flights.

The airline told the stranded passengers their canceled flights were due to severe weather out west, but passengers were irritated when they learned that American was the only airline to cancel flights.

Many spent several hours trying to figure out how to get home.

“We waited in line. It was a line longer than I’ve ever waited through. Three hours. It was like Disney Land,” said traveler and former Queen City News employee Erik Candiani. “It took three hours to find out that they weren’t going to cover anything. It’s our problem because it’s weather-related.”

Flight tracker website FlightAware reported all cancellations at Charlotte-Douglas Thursday were from American Airlines.

“No other airline is affected, and no flights before and no flights after are affected. That sounds like an American issue that they don’t want to own up to,” said traveler Patty Keller.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The customer service desk reportedly told the canceled passengers they could get their luggage from the baggage service desk. When they arrived, an employee informed them that due to baggage crews being overwhelmed, no one would be able to retrieve their luggage. She told the passengers they could get their luggage at their final destination.

“No clothes. No medicine. We have to find a rental car. We have to find a hotel. We have to find dinner. I mean, we haven’t eaten in 6-8 hours,” said Keller.

WATCH ✈️📹 | Here's a look at @CLTAirport's customer service line earlier today, as frustrated travelers learned 10 outgoing American Airlines flights were canceled. @SydneyHeiberger's story: https://t.co/rxL7WVoog8 pic.twitter.com/RqvdoiaRcU — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) April 21, 2023

Sapphire Salazar and her mother experienced multiple flight cancellations trying to get home to Bakersfield, California. They were originally supposed to fly from Kansas City to Dallas-Fort Worth, then back home to Bakersfield. When that flight was canceled, they ended up in Charlotte to try to catch a new flight that would transfer them to Phoenix and connect to California. They arrived in Charlotte, only to discover their connection had been canceled.

Now, they say they’ll have to fly to JFK Friday and then to LAX.

Queen City News reached out to American Airlines for a comment on the cancellations and has not gotten a response.