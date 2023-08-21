CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — American Airlines executives are celebrating their new contract with the company’s pilots.

Seventy-two percent of the Allied Pilots Association (APA) members voted to ratify the new four-year agreement. The contract settled by company and union negotiators late last month will raise pilots’ pay and retirement contributions.

American’s contract is similar to one for United Airlines pilots, boosting pay by about 40 percent. Better pay is a key factor in attracting pilots at a time most airlines are struggling to recruit and retain them.

Statement issued Monday from American’s CEO Robert Isom:

“Today is a really great day for our pilots and airline. This agreement will help American immediately expand our pilot training capacity to support under-utilized aircraft and future flying and provide our pilots with more opportunities to progress in their careers.

We’re grateful for the company and APA negotiating teams who worked diligently and collaboratively to reach an agreement we’re proud of and one our pilots deserve. And, I would like to personally thank and congratulate Capt. Ed Sicher, APA President, for his superb leadership throughout the negotiating process.”