CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — American Airlines announced Monday that is has changed flights between Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD) from seasonal to year-round.

The airline said that the flights previously ran over the summer, but customers will now have the option to fly to Marid, Spain, throughout the year. The service starts this year.

This is added to American Airlines’ year-round flights out of Charlotte to London-Heathrow (LHR), Frankfurt (FRA), Munich (MUC), and seasonal flights to Paris (CDG) and Dublin (DUB).

In 2024, the airline will start flights from Charlotte to Dublin two months earlier. A third daily flight from Charlotte to London-Heathrow Airport has also been added for the winter.

The year-round flights between Charlotte and Madrid will run daily on a Boeing 777 plane. Flights to Madrid are on sale at aa.com.