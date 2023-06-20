CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With ongoing unsettled weather this week, multiple flight delays and cancellations are the norm.

While passengers closely monitor their airline apps, Flight Aware’s Misery Map and information boards inside the terminal to keep an eye on flight status, behind the scenes there are crucial specialists orchestrating their flights.

Airline flight dispatchers are the choreographers in the background, working hand in hand with airline captains to ensure flyers arrive at their destinations safely. Large airlines employ up to 500 of these critical and highly trained specialists.

Working from the airline’s operations center, these FAA-certified professionals are responsible for the safe handling and operations of numerous flights every day.

And weather plays a major role. So this is an exceptionally busy week.

While their job demands that they remain cool under pressure, aircraft dispatchers must possess exceptional planning and multi-tasking skills.

They are responsible for all things pertaining to flight planning. This includes weather, turbulence, aircraft performance, mechanical limitations, fuel planning, air traffic control considerations, load and route planning, enroute and destination alternatives, contingency planning and more.

It’s a lot of planning summarized into a report or release. Both the dispatcher and Captain must agree that this plan is the safest and most efficient way to operate a flight before it ever leaves the gate.

The dispatcher files a flight plan with the FAA. The release is presented to the Captain for his or her review, sign-off and approval.