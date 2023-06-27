CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Be prepared if you fly this week.

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport predicts record-breaking crowds during the Fourth of July weekend.

Expecting around 229,900 passenger screenings from Thursday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 5, staffing urges the public not to ‘fly by the seat of your pants.’ The screenings are a 13% increase from the same time last year and 23% busier than pre-pandemic in 2019.

Officials recommend the following for those planning to travel:

Plan ahead.

Book your parking when you book your flight. Visit parkCLT.com or the CLT Airport App.

or the CLT Airport App. Be inside the Airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Check security wait times on CLT’s website or app.

on CLT’s website or app. Sign up for TSA PreCheck® to help expedite your checkpoint screening time.

to help expedite your checkpoint screening time. Follow signage inside the terminal.

(Courtesy: CLT Airport) (Courtesy: CLT Airport)

According to the airport, passenger numbers for the summer travel season are projected to exceed 2019 by around 10%.