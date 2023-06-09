CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Douglas International Airport broke ground with its fourth parallel runway on Friday.

Airport, airline, and government officials gathered for the ceremony:

Groundbreaking ceremony.

Scheduled for commissioning in fall 2027, the runway will allow 20 additional arrival and departures.

“This is a special day for the City of Charlotte,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said.

The $1.006 billion project will add a 10,000-foot-long by 150-foot-wide runway located west of Runway 18C/36C, serving departing traffic.

“As one of the busiest airports in the world, CLT is a top economic driver for the State of North Carolina,” Lyles continued. “This new runway will increase our operational productivity enabling additional flights while reducing our carbon footprint.”

A parallel runway is two or more runways at the same airport whose centerlines are side by side.

Charlotte’s will include north and south-end taxiways. Officials advise this will reduce aircraft operating time, fuel burn, and emissions, eliminating long wait times for passengers’ aircraft to reach their gates.

“The construction of a fourth parallel runway at Charlotte Douglas will be vital to promote continued growth in the Charlotte region and is a huge win for the state,” said N.C. Senator Thom Tillis.