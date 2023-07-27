CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Douglas was named the most efficient North American airport with over 30 million passengers, according to Air Transport Regional Society (ATRS).

The results are based on 2021 financial year data followed by year-long research from a 16-member team of leading academics with the ATRS Global Airport Performance Benchmarking Task Force.

“It is always a tremendous honor to be recognized among your peers and certainly for such a prestigious award,” Charlotte Douglas International Airport Chief Executive Officer Haley Gentry said. “We have always focused on the value and cost of what we do.”

The award was announced on July 2 in Kobe, Japan, and measures the performance of the following aspects of operations:

Productivity and efficiency.

Unit costs and cost competitiveness.

Financial results and charges for 205 airports and 24 airport groups of various sizes and ownership forms in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

“It is gratifying to see your organization recognized for achievements and hard work, especially when it includes operational and management efficiency, cost competitiveness, and financial performances,” Gentry continued.

ATRS is an academic research group in the air transportation sector.