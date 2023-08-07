CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is having all inbound flights stay at their origin until Monday at 6:45 p.m., according to FlightAware.

As of 5:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, there were 490 total delays and 85 total cancellations at CLT Airport. Folks can expect an average delay of approximately 50 minutes long, and increasing.

Photo: FlightAware

A strong cold front is approaching the Carolinas; we are expecting a line of strong to severe storms. The very humid summery air will clash with a spring-like set-up of twisting winds upstairs in the atmosphere.

THREATS: Mainly 70+mph damaging winds and a few tornadoes, hail could be up to the size of quarters, and localized flooding is also possible.

The core of the twisting winds lies just to the northwest of Charlotte up into Virginia. That’s where we’ll have the greatest tornado threat, but this does include our mountain counties.

Otherwise, we are expecting a squall line of straight-line damaging winds. Depending on how it organizes, wind speeds can be upwards of 70+ mph. If winds approach 80+mph, that can just do as much damage, if not more damage, than a tornado. Remember, a tornado is a point. A line of damaging winds will cover much more territory.

Tornadoes can also be embedded within this line, mostly weak, brief, and tough to see.

TIMING: Storms start to arrive in the mountains by 2 or 3 PM. They dive south, plowing through Charlotte by 5 PM, exiting southeast after 8 PM.

The severe threat ends this evening; no storms to worry about while you’re sleeping!

Skies will be partly cloudy, with lows around 70 degrees.

Once the front exits, it’ll be less humid! Tomorrow looks beautiful; highs in the upper 80s were feeling not too bad! It stays pleasant on Wednesday; expect sunshine and highs in the upper 80s with tolerable humidity.